Bryn yr Efail

St Nicholas

£265,000

Bryn yr Efail presents an opportunity to purchase a two/three bedroom bungalow in the peaceful village location of St Nicholas set in a large plot.

With an unusual round porch leading into the property, and a sunny conservatory at the rear, the agents say this property must be seen to be appreciated.

The village boasts an interesting ancient church, which is a part of the Saints and Stones tour of the Pilgrim Ways of Pembrokeshire. These trails were set up to allow visitors to the area, and locals alike, access to the deep spiritual qualities of the ancient places of worship.

Approximately five miles from Fishguard with its rail and sea ferry links to Ireland, and approximately two miles from the popular beach at Abermawr, this village location is ideal.

Also close by is the famous Melin Tregwynt Woollen Mill which is well known for its woollen rugs and blankets which are sold worldwide.

Bryn yr Efail would serve equally well as a amily home, a perfect retirement getaway, or as an investment property.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com