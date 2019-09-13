FISHGUARD'S Lota Park has become a hub of activity and entertainment thanks to the addition of new equipment bought through local donations and fundraising.

A zip wire, young children's multiplay tower, see saw and two new springers have been installed in the park thanks to the efforts of the Lota Project steering group and generous local donations.

All the equipment was bought with a substantial donation from Angela Pearson, while money raised during fundraising events and donated by the town council and other local organisations covered the installation and flooring costs.

Mrs Pearson was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the steering group as the equipment was unveiled last week, much to the delight of local children.

"It's brilliant news," said Cllr Pat Davies of the steering group. "From early consultations with young people we knew there was a strong preference for a zip wire.

"We also decided to buy equipment to refurbish the younger children's play area.

"There is lovely equipment there. When I was there on Saturday it was absolutely packed. It's brilliant and the zip wire is a great success.

"We are so grateful to the town council and all local individuals and organisations that have contributed."

Cllr Davies said the group would now be resubmitting a funding bid for a skate park as well as holding a series of fundraising events to further improve the park. The first of these will be a bing night on November 21.

For more information see The Lota Project on Facebook.