THE world's fastest shed will be back at Pendine Sands this weekend to defend its title.

Capable of travelling at over 100mph, the vehicle will be amongst all sorts of unusual and conventional vehicles and motorbikes making record-breaking bids on the beach which is famous for its speed attempts.

Many unique classics and some of the most powerful street legal motorbikes in the UK can also be seen in action at Straightliners Pendine, along with karts, cars and three-wheelers.

Straightliners Pendine is the European version of the iconic USA Bonneville Salt Flats speed record meeting, but without the very high cost of getting there for Europeans.

One of the unusual vehicles racing is Mission 100, named because of its tiny 100cc engine, and made with the aim of designing and building of a record breaking 'streamliner' on the tightest of budgets

It has the goal of setting various British speed records with minimal investment, using many recycled parts and a lot of technical know how and skills, contributed for free.

The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. All runs will be officially timed and submitted for verification as a UK, European and or World land speed record.