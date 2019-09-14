A FUNDRAISING bingo evening for the British Heart Foundation Cymru (BHF) is taking place in Haverfordwest next month.

Members of the Haverfordwest/Milford Haven British Heart Foundation Cymru branch are organising the October 10 evening at 7pm for 7.30pm at Haverfordwest Cricket Club after the success of last year’s event.

Branch chairman Alan Carrington said: “We had such a good turnout last year that we have decided to organise another event. We’d like to thank everyone who came to support our event last year. It is very much appreciated.”

The BHF funds research into heart and circulatory conditions, including heart diseases, stroke and vascular dementia, along with risk factors including diabetes.

Jayne Lewis BHF Cymru’s Fundraising Manager for South West Wales said: “Too many lives are lost in Wales each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to help the 375,000 people across Wales who are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease. Thanks to the support of the members of the Haverfordwest /Milford Haven branch, BHF can continue to fund research into these conditions.”