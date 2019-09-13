A young girl ran from a man who appeared to gesture for her to approach his car outside of a school yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

In a public Facebook Post, one of the girl's parents said she had been walking alone past the carpark, when "some man tried to coax her to his car".

The young girl then ran to reception for help.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said the man did not try to get out of his car, and the girl was not touched or harmed.

They said: "Dyfed-Powys Police has received a report of a suspicious incident outside Ysgol Harri Tudor, which happened at 3.20pm on Thursday, September 12.

"A man in a parked car appears to have made a “come here” gesture to an 11-year-old girl.

"He did not get out of the car and the girl was not touched or harmed.

"Following police enquiries, no offences have been disclosed.

"Anyone who saw a small, dark blue car parked outside the school, or has any information, is asked to report it online at bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Quote reference: DP-20190912-214"