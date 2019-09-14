AN URGENT appeal for information has been launched after three horses were found on the hillside at Wolfscastle.

RSPCA officers were contacted after the horses were spotted by a member of the public on Sunday, September 8.

The horses – one Shetland, and two Welsh Section B type - are now in the care of the RSPCA as the search for an owner continues.

Anyone with information about where they may have come from, or the owner, has been urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line.

One of the horses was microchipped, but the details are not up to date, something the RSPCA say highlights the “vital importance” of horse owners meeting their obligations with regards to identifying equines.

The other two animals were not microchipped.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “We’re very eager to find the owner of these three equines. They were spotted near the hillside at Wolfscastl, in good body condition.

“While two of the horses were not chipped, the Shetland pony was - but sadly the details are not up to date. This only highlights the vital importance of equine owners ensuring their animals are microchipped properly - as this makes it so much easier to return lost or straying horses home.

“There's no trace of an owner - but somebody must know something about where they came from.

“We’d urge the owner or anyone with information to contact us. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.”