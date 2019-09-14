PRESELI AM Paul Davies has expressed concern that Hywel Dda University Health Board has not yet responded to a Freedom of Information Request.

All seven health boards in Wales were asked to publish the number of cancelled operations that had taken place, and Hywel Dda University Health Board was the only one that chose not to respond to the request.

Mr Davies said: “I’m disappointed that Hywel Dda University Health Board is the only health board in Wales not to publish information regarding the number of cancelled operations. All health boards in Wales must be subject to scrutiny and it’s deeply worrying that Hywel Dda University Health Board has responded in this way.

“Choosing not to publish this information will do nothing to instil confidence in the health board and so it’s absolutely crucial that the information is published as soon as possible. People will rightly feel as if the health board is trying to hide something and therefore, I call on the management at the health board to publish this information as a matter of urgency.”

Sarah Jennings, Director of Partnerships and Corporate Services at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We are currently experiencing staff shortages in our corporate team that unfortunately has meant a delay in replying to correspondences and freedom of information requests.

“A response will be provided as soon as it is available and ask for understanding whilst we recruit into our vacant posts.”