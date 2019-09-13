Y Bwthyn (Penybont)

East Street

Newport

£228,500

THIS attractive, well-appointed, semi-detached, two-storey cottage in the popular north Pembrokeshire town of Newport is deceptively spacious and offers one/two reception and two bedroom accommodation.

It benefits from gas central heating, uPVC double glazing and roof/loft insulation.

To the outside there are sandstone paved patios and a lawned garden with flowering shrubs along with ornamental stone areas to side and fore and off-road vehicle parking space.

The agents say it would be ideally suited for a couple, retirement, holiday letting or investment purposes and with a realistic price guide, early inspection is strongly advised.

J J Morris

01348 873836

jjmorris.com