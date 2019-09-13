Ponderosa

Dreenhill

Haverfordwest

£249,950

Located just outside the county town of Haverfordwest on the Dale Road, this four-bedroom, detached bungalow sits on a large plot in excess of 0.8 acres.

The property is within walking distance of the recreational at The Racecourse, with further amenities such as supermarkets and shops only a short drive away.

The accommodation briefly comprises four bedrooms, bathroom, WC, living room, kitchen and attic room.

A garage and two car ports provide sheltered parking with further space behind the property for multiple vehicles. A large garden to the rear has planning consent to be used as storage space should this be required.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation and grounds this property has to offer.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk