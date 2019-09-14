3 The Woodlands

Cuffern

Roch

£49,950

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a cosy, two-bed holiday chalet situated in The Woodlands, Cuffern, just a short drive from the popular beaches of Newgale, Nolton and Broad Haven.

It is ideal for those who enjoy the beaches, country and coastal walks or just visiting the many delightful sites of Pembrokeshire.

The chalet offers ample accommodation for up to four people in a beautiful setting and benefits from a private parking space. The current vendors have successfully let the property out for the last two seasons.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this chalet and its surroundings.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk