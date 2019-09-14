8 Ocean Way

Pennar Point

Pembroke Dock

Offers around £450,000

AN exceptional architect-designed, self-build, detached house offering tri-level accommodation with magnificent views over and across the Milford Haven Waterway.

The agents say this fabulous residence really must be viewed in order that its size and quality plus the stunning and extensive outlooks can be appreciated.

The property itself offers fairly versatile accommodation and subject to planning the double garage could possibly be converted.

It briefly comprises – entrance porch, entrance hall, open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room with extensive waterway views from the patio doors and balcony, cloakroom, five double bedrooms, four bathrooms, utility room, studio/hobbies room/summerhouse and integral garage.

There are two parking spaces to the front with landscaped rear garden with various seating areas.

Further information is available on request regarding the substantial, civil engineer-designed and built retaining wall.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com