Maes-yr-Awel

Dinas Cross

Price guide £179,950

Maes-yr-Awel is an attractive, end-of-terrace (of three), single-storey cottage which stands on the edge of this popular coastal village from where delightful rural views con be enjoyed to Dinas Mountain.

The property has deceptively spacious one/two reception and two/three bedroom accommodation with many attractive character features. It is in good decorative order throughout and has the benefit of E7 and LP gas central heating, uPVC double glazing and loft insulation.

Maes-yr-Awel has good-sized, well-maintained gardens with lawned areas, slate paved patios, soft fruits, conifers and flowering shrubs.

In addition, it has off-road parking and a car port.

It is ideally suited for family, retirement, investment or holiday letting purposes and is offered with a realistic price guide.

J J Morris – Fishguard Office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com