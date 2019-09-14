A tanker driver has been found guilty to driving without due care and attention after a woman was injured and her car was written off.

David Robert Owen, of Clarendon Road, Seaforth, Liverpool, was found guilty of the charge on Monday, September 9.

A trial was held in his absence when Owen, 56, failed to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates court.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a blue car was hit in the rear and spun around by Owen’s HGV waste oil tanker as it slowed to turn right on October 16, 2017.

“The defendant simply ran into the back of her.”

Loraine Davies told the court she was indicating to turn right while travelling on the A487 towards Haverfordwest, near Castell Henllys, Felindre Farchog.

“There was a big bang and I ended up on the other side of the road.”

She added that her arm was injured during the collision and her car was written off as a result of the damage.

Owen claimed the car in front had not given him enough time or indication to react.

He stated at the scene: “I hit the brakes and hit the back of her car.”

Magistrates found the case proven and told the court they would consider disqualification.

Sentencing was adjourned for two weeks, and Owen is next due to appear on September 23.