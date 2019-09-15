A woman feared she would be killed when her husband grabbed her by the throat after waking her up by punching her face.

Thomas John Perry, of Vaynor Road, Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court for sentencing on Wednesday, September 4, having previously pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Perry, 27, saw a message on his wife’s phone which angered him while she was lying asleep on their sofa on the morning of April 24.

“What happened next was somewhat bizarre. You would not think it would be triggered by this message.”

Perry grabbed his sleeping wife by her hair and punched her numerous times in her face and head. He dragged her off the sofa and kicked her several times while she was on the floor, before pulling her back onto the sofa, and grabbing her around the throat.

Mrs Perry felt she could not breathe. Afterwards she stated: “I genuinely thought he would kill me. I was terrified.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs Perry said: “It was completely unexpected. I was fast asleep and to be attacked like that, I just had no chance.”

“We were together for nearly eight years. I never thought he was capable of this.”

Pictures of Mrs Perry’s bruised face and ribs were shown to the court.

Megan Williams, defending, said Perry was previously of clean character and handed character references to the bench.

“He has shown motivation to change and is willing to change. He has paid for a counsellor to deal with anger management.”

Magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Perry was ordered to pay £750 compensation to his wife, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity and to pay £200 in costs and a surcharge.

A restraining order was imposed.

Speaking after her husband’s sentencing, Jodie Perry stated she wanted to support other victims of domestic violence.

She said:“Now that it’s over and done with I can put it all behind me and get on with my life.

“There are a lot of people out there, men and women, that go through this on a daily basis, too scared to speak out and worried about what will happen.

“There is support there. The amount of support I have had (from different organisations) has been truly amazing. I was never pressured into doing anything.

“I feel that justice has been done and I can get on with my life.”

Mrs Perry, now hopes to help and support those who have been in similar situations.

She added: “I am a survivor, I am not a victim.

"It does not define who I am.”