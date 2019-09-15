Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation that has left one man in hospital.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) in Tenby.

The town was busy with people ahead of the Ironman Wales event.

Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of an altercation which occurred in Crackwell Lane, Tenby during the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 15th of September 2019.

A 29-year-old male has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 33-year-old male has been arrested and currently remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police quoting reference DPP/5591/15/09/2019/02/c."