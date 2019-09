Before Ironman Wales hit the streets today, it was the turn of the Ironkids to show what they could do.

Hundreds of youngsters took part in the event which is a 'run only' event for children aged 3-14 years.

Also held in Tenby and run over varying distances depending on the age of the child, each youngster received a medal once they cross the finish line under the iconic Ironman finish gantry, cheered on by proud parents and supporters.