A drink-driver collided with two cars while driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Moira Quick, of Heol y Parc, Aber Nant, Aberdare, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a doorman who was on duty during Narberth’s beer festival on August 25 spotted Quick’s Vauxhall Astra approaching a High Street junction at 10.15pm.

“She turned right and came down the one-way street the wrong way. She started quite slowly, then speeded up.”

A car was travelling up the street in the correct direction and Quick, 55, hit a parked vehicle when she attempted to take evasive action. She also collided with the car coming towards her.

She was found to have 62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Fortunately there were no injuries and all the damage can be dealt with through the insurance company.”

Quick stated she had a ‘blazing row’ with her partner during their stay at a local hotel, and she had fled after being assaulted.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “She fled from there and went to her car. She jumped in her car and drove away.

“She says she was scared and frightened and a little bit tiddly and want to get out of the area.

“She drove the wrong way a short distance down a one-way street.”

Magistrates banned Quick from driving for 17 months and ordered her to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.