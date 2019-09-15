Hafod Lon

Penffordd

Clunderwen

£220,000

The rural setting of Penffordd will no doubt appeal to potential purchasers seeking a home in the heart of the tranquil Pembrokeshire countryside.

This detached three-bedroom bungalow offers two reception rooms, a pretty garden with patio area and veg beds, ample off-road parking, a log store, workshop and external WC.

Hafod Lon enjoys far-reaching views over farmland towards the Preselis in the distance and is situated on the periphery of the upland areas of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park which offers plenty of opportunity to enjoy the rugged unspoilt scenery of the Preseli Mountains.

The village of Penffordd lies within easy reach of all the major towns of the area with Narberth which has in recent years become firmly established as one of the more sought after locations within the area being some six-seven miles or so away.

The nearby villages of Clarbeston Road, Glandy Cross, Maenclochog and Crymych provide a good range of local services that include primary and comprehensive schools, village shops and local services.

JJ Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com