A speeding Hubberston motorcyclist has gained a fine and penalty points.

Samuel Harding, of Wentworth Close, pleaded guilty to driving at 44mph in a 30mph zone when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 10.

A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver was withdrawn by the court.

The court heard that Harding, 20, was caught breaking the speed limit on a Yamaha MT on Carmarthen Road, Swansea, on March 28.

Harding said: “I was just stupid really. I was not paying attention. I have got rid of the bike now and I am getting my car licence. I am sorry for my mistake.”

Magistrates fined Harding £184 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

Four penalty points were added to his licence.