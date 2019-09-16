AN open meeting on the impact of Brexit on Pembrokeshire is being held in Narberth on Thursday evening, September 19.

The Pembrokeshire for Europe meeting takes place at the Bloomfield Centre, Narberth, from 7pm.

Three speakers will give their perspectives on the impact of Brexit on Pembrokeshire and West Wales.

Edward Perkins will speak about the impact on agriculture. Edward has enjoyed a long career as auctioneer and valuer for over 50 years.

He has served many organisations and committees including 10 years on the Secretary of State advisory committee on agriculture.

Jeremy Percy will speak about the impact on fishing.

Gwyn Evans, Brexit Lead Officer for Pembrokeshire County Council will speak about the preparations the council is making.

Alistair Cameron from Pembrokeshire for Europe said: “Since joining the Common Market in the 1970s, Pembrokeshire together with the rest of Wales and Britain has benefited through frictionless trade with over 300 million customers in the EU. Our ferries at Fishguard and Pembroke Dock enjoy easy access to Ireland. Also, thanks to our membership of the European Union, we benefit from free trade agreements with over 50 countries around the world.

“We are organising this meeting to discuss the benefits of EU membership to Pembrokeshire and West Wales and the risks of Brexit. Everyone is welcome to come to this open meeting to ask questions and take part in the discussion.

To support Pembrokeshire for Europe or obtain further information, please contact Alistair Cameron on 07901 564616 or email pembrokeshire@walesforeurope.org

You can also find the group on Facebook or follow its Twitter account @Pembs4EU