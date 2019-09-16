POLICE are appealing for information after two kayaks belonging to Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets were stolen recently.

The kayaks were taken from Havens Head Business Park between September 6 and 7.

If anyone has witnessed this incident or has information to assist police enquiries, please call 101, quoting reference DPP/6696/07/09/2019/02/C, or request to speak with PC1189 Neil Lees.

A spokesman for Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets said: "Obviously we were extremely disappointed that such a reckless and selfish act could be done to a youth charity within the community.

"If anyone has any information who would do this to our cadets, then please come forward."