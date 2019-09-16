A NEW group has been set up to promote Pembroke Dock and everything it has to offer, “through inclusive creative activities”.

The group, who call themselves Doc on the Map want to do a series of events to build “pride and cohesion.”

Sarah Harvey, one of the group’s founder, said: “We want to make the Dock somewhere you should be proud to be a part of. Shops and businesses here are on the up, there are hundreds of people helping out.

“The aim is to promote all the things that are going on in the community.”

The group’s first event will be on Saturday, October 5, where they are asking people to come along and tell them what they love about Pembroke Dock – what venues, activities, building and businesses they wish more people were aware of.

These spots will then be placed on a physical and virtual map that will show residents and visitors what the town has to offer.

Billy Gannon, a founding member said: “We want to let everyone know there’s so much positive stuff going on in the town and to open up the cultural life.

“This will be a fluid map, where people can add things and take things off.”

Sarah said the group want to be doing a big event every three months or so, but that may be getting helping out with projects ran by other groups.

The group added on their Facebook page: “We want to use the heritage, culture and people of Pembroke Dock to really show that our town is on the map, on the way up, and home to a thriving, thoughtful community.”

To get involved contact the group through their Facebook page or call 01646 621811.