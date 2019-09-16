AN INJURED person was taken to hospital after being rescued from the incoming tide at Lawrenny on Saturday night, September 14.

Emergency services, including Tenby Coastguard Rescue team, Broadhaven Coastguard Rescue team, Angle Lifeboat RNLI ALB and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics were called to the water’s edge at 7.25pm.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “The team made best speed to the location and were directed to the casualty by members of the public who had stopped to assist.

“The casualty was stuck on the bank and their location was being increasingly hazardous due to the incoming tide.

“A coastguard rescue officer along with a paramedic managed to secure the casualty to a stretcher and once Angle Y-boat was on scene, the casualty was transferred to the Y-boat and taken to the landing slip at Lawrenny.

“The casualty was then carried by coastguard officers, RNLI crew and paramedics to a waiting land ambulance for transport to hospital.”