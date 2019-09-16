The Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council has paid tribute to serving County Councillor Margot Bateman who has died.

Councillor Bateman was elected to the Authority in 2017 to represent the Hundleton electoral division.

“Margot was a very brave lady who had battled poor health for some time with great fortitude and courage” said Councillor Dr. Simon Hancock.

“She was always unfailingly courteous and was popular with her fellow members. She will be missed.

“We send our sympathy to her husband, Brian, and the family."