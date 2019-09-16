TWO kayakers stranded on a small island near Ramsey Sound were rescued by St Davids Lifeboat on Saturday afternoon, September 14.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: “Team paged at 3.17pm, two kayakers were stranded on a small island (the 25m high Ynys Eilun) to south of Ramsey Sound.

“Team tasked to gain a suitable vantage point to maintain visual until the arrival of the lifeboat.

“St Davids Lifeboat RNLI launched, located the kayakers and began the transfer to the AWB using the Y-boat.

“With no injuries the kayakers were transferred to Porth Clais where they were met by members of the Coastguard team.”

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team is warning anyone taking to the sea to take suitable safety precautions.

“Please ensure that all those taking to sea know how to read both the tides and weather, planning suitable journeys that reflect skills, experience, conditions and craft.

“Carry various means of communicating with the Coastguard should you require assistance (mobile, VHF, PLB, EPIRB, flares, RYA safetrax). Ensure someone on land is aware of your float plan.

“Thanks to everyone for their assistance and Treginnis-isaf for access.”