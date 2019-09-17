PEMBROKESHIRE is to host one of the stages of a round-Britain charity coastal drive by the Jaguar XK Club this week.

Running for the fourth successive year, the 18-day, 3,400-mile event got underway from the National Motor Museum last Monday, with drivers arriving at Trefloyne Manor, Penally on Thursday evening.

The cars will be flagged off from the venue at 9am on Friday and will head north to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The Round Britain Coastal Drive, which is raising money for Prostate Cancer UK, is open this year to all XK-badged and XK-engined Jaguars.

Most participants choose to drive one or several of the event’s daily stages, but some opt to drive the entire route.

The aim this year is to raise £45,000, in support of the shocking statistic that one man dies every 45 minutes as a result of prostate cancer.

The drive was set up as a one-off charity event in 2016, but proved so popular that it has run every year since.

Anyone interested in taking part can find more information here or by phoning the International XK Club on 01584 781588.