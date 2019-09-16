A suspicious incident outside Ysgol Harri Tudur last week, where a young girl was gestured to approach a car, was a misunderstanding, police have said.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that the suspicious incident reported at Ysgol Harri Tudor on Thursday, September 12, 2019 involving a male parked in a vehicle gesturing for a young female pupil to come over to him, is a misunderstanding.

"The male has been identified and spoken to by police and it has been confirmed that he had legitimate reasons for being on the school site.

"This has been confirmed by Ysgol Harri Tudor.

"Following a full investigation there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the males behaviour.”