AN EARLY-HOURS callout to a report of a missing man has been stood down after he was found safe and well.

HM Coastguard Broad Haven, H M Coastguard Fishguard and St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team, together with police, were paged at approximately 3.30am this morning, September 16, following a report of a missing man in the St Davids area.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Broad Haven wrote: “Broad Haven coastguard rescue team was paged this morning at 3.30am to reports of a missing person in the St Davids area, alongside HM Coastguard Fishguard and St Davids Coastguard. Team was stood down just outside St Davids as the casualty had been located.”

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: “Team paged at 3.25am to reports of a missing male, Porth Clais Campsite.

“On scene were Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police; flank teams HM Coastguard Fishguard and HM Coastguard - Broad Haven were paged to support. As search planning began, missing male found well.

“All teams stood down.

“Thanks to everyone for their assistance.”