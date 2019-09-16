A PROMINENT member of Pembrokeshire YFC has been elected as Wales YFC chairman.

On Saturday at the YFC annual general meeting in Aberystwyth, Katie Davies was elected as Wales YFC chairman for the forthcoming year.

She has been a member of Llysyfran YFC for 18 years and has held all official posts and competed in most of the competitions. She is a past junior member of the year, senior member of the year, county queen and is currently Pembrokeshire YFC county chairman.

She has represented county and Wales YFC in numerous competitions including public speaking stockjudging and entertainment. She has also participated in the YFC overseas programme and will be visiting Patagonia in the near future.

Katie works as an agricultural adviser with Agri Advisor in Pumsaint and is also closely involved with the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society.

Her vice-chairman for the next year will be Caryl Haf, a member of Llanddewi Brefi YFC in Ceredigion.