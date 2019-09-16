A THIEF ignored the temptation of lollies and 99s on a raid on an ice-cream van in Tenby at the weekend.

Instead, the vehicle intruder had a more sinister mission to lick.

For the aim of the van break-in was to target the heart of the entire operation.

Police said internal parts of the ice-cream machine were stolen during the incident overnight on Saturday.

The van was parked on the roadside by Kiln Park petrol station on the outskirts of the town.

Anyone with a taste of information is asked to contact PC 605 Bryant at Pembroke Dock police station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.