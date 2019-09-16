A POPULAR community transport service run in Pembrokeshire by Royal Voluntary Service is appealing for more volunteer drivers.

Pembrokeshire Country Cars provides transport for people who find it difficult to get to hospital, GP or dental appointments. It serves clients across Pembrokeshire and there is a particular need for drivers in Narberth and Fishguard - but drivers from all parts of Pembrokeshire are invited to give their time.

Volunteers use their own cars, with clients charged a mileage fee to cover running costs. A DBS check is required and a clean driving licence is preferred.

Requests for transport are received centrally at the Royal Voluntary Service office in Milford Haven, and are allocated to the client's nearest available volunteer. Drivers can commit to as many hours per week as they like; some work a couple of hours a week whilst others like to work every day.

Simon Rickard, service manager, said: “For older people who find it difficult to get around, or who live in rural areas lacking frequent public transport, community transport offers a vital link to local healthcare services. Our service helps older people stay independent, reduces the burden on the NHS and is cheaper than taking a taxi.

“Our volunteers are community heroes that make a genuine difference to the lives of older people. Volunteering is mutually beneficial to all involved and volunteers get as much out of the experience as they put in. We look forward to welcoming a host of new volunteer drivers to our team.”

The charity looking for volunteers to drive the accessible vehicles to help support disabled users get to their much-needed appointments.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer driver with Pembrokeshire Country Cars, call Simon Rickard or Emma Bingham on 01646 699018, or email pembshub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

To find out more about Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.