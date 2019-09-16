4CG AND Small World Theatre are delighted to announce the return of Cardigan's Giant Lantern Parade on Friday, December 6, at 7pm, thanks to a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Past parades have generated much excitement and created a sense of community during the winter months.

In its fourth year, this winter celebration promises to be bigger and brighter.

"Everyone's planning around the lantern parade already," said Councillor Clive Davies.

"We've been approached by people in the street, community groups, youth groups and traders. It's an important event in the town's calendar and attracts visitors from across the U.K.

"Over 10,000 people visited Cardigan in 2018 and we hope to exceed those numbers this year."

Small World Theatre will begin the parade at Pendre and finish in the grounds of Cardigan Castle. Spectators can join the parade as it meanders along the High Street with many of the shops opening late.

Cardigan Castle will welcome the parade and be a site of festive music and merriment, with delicious locally sourced food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176.

"We're looking forward to deciding this year's theme and getting creative in November," said Bill Hamblett, Director of Small World Theatre.

Cardigan's creative community is invited to join a lantern making workshop with Small World Theatre in the run up to the event.

November lantern making workshop details with booking information will be added to smallworld.org.uk and creativecardigan.com.