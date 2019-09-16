Women born in the 1950s flocked with their friends and family members to a Pembrokeshire beach earlier this month to create a visual image reassuring people the Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaign continues.

7,000 women in Pembrokeshire born in the 1950s, had little or no notice of the loss of up to six years state pension due to the Pension Acts of 1995 and 2011. All are struggling on much less money than they had planned for in retirement. Many face severe hardship.

Working with local artist, Marc Treanor, the women created a 40 metre symbol of the WASPI campaign on the beach at Poppit Sands. They were joined by Anne Keen, co-founder of the national WASPI campaign. Passers-by joined the campaign and took information leaflets.

“It was a fantastic day,” said Pamela Judge, who organised the event. “As well as highlighting our campaign it was a great social occasion.

“The sand circle we created was an incredibly powerful message, visible from miles away. Unexpectedly it wasn’t washed away by the tide. The WASPI campaign is certainly not going away.”