PEMBROKESHIRE’s Great British Bake Off contestant, Michelle Evans-Fecci, goes into the fourth week of the challenge tonight (Tuesday) tipped as one of its rising stars.

Star Baker in the first week of the competition, Michelle, 35, from Tenby, is currently being named by bookies as joint fourth favourite to take the overall crown.

With 5/1 odds on her overall success, Michelle can be seen on screen this evening in the fourth week of the nation’s favourite culinary contest, which is Dairy Week.

The show is set to provoke tears from one contestant in the Signature round, a tricky Tudor-based Technical and an Indian-themed Showstopper.

Last week saw Michelle on a roll to use Welsh produce in Bread Week.

Pembrokeshire seaweed and Caws Cenarth from Carmarthen featured in her Signature bake of Noson Caws (Cheese Night).

Judge Prue Leith went on to name Michelle as one of the bakers who were ‘doing steadily’ and once again she regained her seat in the tent for the third week in succession.

Bread Week’s Star Baker was|Michael from Scotland, who stood at 5/2 favourite to win earlier this week.

So, tonight...will Michelle be moo-ving on, or will she milk it for all it’s worth?

Tune into Channel 4 at 8pm to find out.