Police are hunting for a man after a knifepoint robbery in Pembroke Dock.

The incident occurred on Park Street, Pembroke Dock, at around midnight on Thursday, September 5.

A police spokesperson said: "A man has attempted to grab the male victim's bag, and when unsuccessful, pulled out a knife.

"He made away with the victim's wallet, which contained around £30 in cash.

"The victim was not injured, but has understandably been left shaken by the incident.

"The suspect is described as being around 5ft 6 to 5ft 8 tall, of very slim build, with a local accent.

"He was wearing white trainers, grey coloured jogging bottoms, a darkish blue or black jacket and a grey baseball cap.

"He was wearing a red scarf around his face."

Anyone with information is urged to report it to police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/0001/06/09/2019/01/C