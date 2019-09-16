Chicken lovers rejoice, KFC has unveiled plans to open two drive-thrus in Pembrokeshire.

Haverfordwest and Pembroke are two areas the fast-food giant has listed as targets for expansion.

A spokesman for KFC said these were target locations and it was not a guarantee.

They said: “We always have a list of areas where we’re on the lookout for new restaurants.

"We know there’s loads of chicken lovers out there waiting patiently for the Colonel to arrive in their town so watch this space.”

Speaking to Wales Online a spokesman for the company said: "We have bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."