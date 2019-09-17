HAVERFORDWEST’S Debenhams store is to close in little over a month, with 45 staff losing their jobs.

The Haverfordwest store, on the Withybush retail estate, had previously gained a breathing space when 22 store closures were announced back in April after the company stated it was going into administration.

In the early April statement, the company said it would be undertaking a review of their stores, which, if approved, would result in store closures to help reduce “rent burden”.

In April, Debenhams named 22 of the 50 stores planned for closure – with no Welsh stores named - as part of a plan by new owners, which include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment, to revive the chain.

At the time, Terry Duddy, Debenhams’ chairman, said: “We remain focused on protecting as many stores and jobs as possible, consistent with establishing a sustainable store portfolio in line with our previous guidance.”

Speaking about the Haverfordwest store closure, a spokesman said: “Following the decision to redevelop the site, our store will close in November. We are keeping our colleagues and customers informed and thank them for their understanding.

“We had hoped to keep the store open, but the landlord has decided to use the space for other purposes. The nearest Debenhams store will now be at Carmarthen.”