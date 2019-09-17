A trip to scatter his wife’s ashes led to a lengthy ban for a drink-driver who missed the Irish ferry.

David Huw Lewis, of Ewenny Road, St Brides Major, Vale of Glamorgan, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 10, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police began looking for Lewis after receiving a message that he may have been thinking of harming himself on August 22.

Lewis, 58, was spotted in his Citroen Nemo on Commercial Row, Pembroke Dock, driving away from the Irish ferry, and officers could smell alcohol when they spoke to him.

He was found to have 99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Lewis stated her had missed the ferry because he arrived late, and had planned to drive to Bridgend.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating factor that he intended to drive all the way to Bridgend.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He came to Pembrokeshire to catch the ferry to scatter the ashes of his sadly departed wife, who had recently died. He came back from there yesterday.

“One presumes he drank some alcohol while waiting for the ferry.”

Magistrates fined Lewis £200 and banned him from driving for 26 months.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.