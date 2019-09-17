Speeding past a school has cost a Cilgerran woman nearly £200 and four penalty points.

Nicola Margaret Daniels, of Maes y Neuadd, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, September 11.

A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver was withdrawn by the court.

The court heard that Daniels, 30, was caught driving a Peugeot 207 at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A484 outside Cenarth school at 1.41pm on September 26, 2018.

Daniels said: “I can’t remember the incident, it was a really long time ago.”

Magistrates added four points to the six already on Daniels’ licence and fined her £80.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.