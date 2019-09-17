A large emergency services response has taken place in Neyland this afternoon (Tuesday).

The Wales Air Ambulance has been at the scene and a part of the Promenade across the waterfront has been closed off by police.

Emergency service activity seems to be centred around the pontoon near Neyland Yacht Club where police officers can be seen.

Picture: Martin Cavaney.

Plain clothes officers have been walking part of the shoreline nearby.

The RNLI is also understood to have been involved, along with the Dyfed-Powys Police boat and Coastguard teams have joined the emergency services at the scene.

A resident living nearby said she had not noticed anything untoward before emergency services started to arrive.

She said: "Suddenly it was pandemonium - ambulances, half a dozen police cars, coastguard, the lot."