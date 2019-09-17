Fire broke out at an hotel in south Pembrokeshire this morning (Tuesday).

This afternoon, firefighters were still at the scene at Greenhills Country Hotel, St Florence.

The incident was reported at 11.43am, and appliances from Tenby, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Swansea were called to the 20-bedroomed property.

The area around the hotel was cordoned off by the fire service.

A spokeswoman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said early this afternoon that the incident is still ongoing.

