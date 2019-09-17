Police have confirmed that a firefighter sadly died in a boat collision this morning.

Emergency services attended Neyland Marina, Milford Haven following reports of a collision on the waterway at around 11.30am this morning (September 17).

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm a 35-year-old serving Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Firefighter tragically lost his life during the incident, in which two boats collided.

“Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Specialist teams from both the fire and rescue service and police were also on scene supporting witnesses.

“We have informed the Marine Accident Investigation Board and will be working with them to establish what happened here today.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of the deceased and to his colleagues at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”