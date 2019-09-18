The chief fire officer has expressed his sympathy to the family of the firefighter who tragically died in a boat collision yesterday (Tuesday, September 17).

At approximately 11.30am yesterday, two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service boats in the Neyland Marina area of Milford Haven collided.

In a statement, Chief Fire Officer Chris Davies said: "It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that the incident has resulted in the death of a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Firefighter.

"An investigation is now underway involving Dyfed-Powys Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Board.

"At this incredibly difficult time, our sympathy and thoughts are with our colleague’s family.

"The welfare of our crews is also paramount, and we are ensuring that appropriate support is in place for all those involved in and affected by this tragic incident.

"At this stage, I am unable to release any further information due to the ongoing investigation."

Many fire stations have changed their profile pictures on social media to a thin red line at the news. The thin red line is used by the fire service to show respect for firefighters injured and killed in the line of duty.

The Fire Brigades Union has promised to do all it can to support the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our brother in Wales, who tragically died carrying out routine training for water rescue," an FBU spokesman said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends at this incredibly sad time. Firefighters risk their lives daily to keep people safe; they prepare and train for all eventualities, and in this heartbreaking case, a colleague and friend has lost his life in this endeavour.

“No worker should ever die whilst fulfilling their role. We will be investigating the causes and circumstances of this death to ensure that lessons are learnt. The FBU will do all it can to support the bereaved family.”

Fellow firefighters and workers from across the emergency services have taken to social media to express their sadness at the loss of a colleague.

