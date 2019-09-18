A cigarette craving cost a drink-driver his dream job and jeopardised his good deeds, a court has heard.

Marc Innes, of Valley Close, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers spotted Innes’ Citroen Berlingo swerving near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock, at 12.45am on August 23.

“He partially mounted the grass verge before coming back onto the carriageway.”

The officers could smell alcohol when they stopped and spoke to Innes, 28, and he was found to have 69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, nearly double the legal limit of 35mg.

“There is evidence of significant impairment because he drove partially off the road.”

The court heard that this was Innes’ third drink-drive conviction in seven years.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Innes, who had battled mental health issues, suffered a panic attack on the night in question and drove to get some cigarettes.

“He had drunk earlier. There had been some time between him drinking and the driving, and he thought he would be okay, but clearly he was not.”

Mr Webb added Innes had turned his life around since moving to Pembrokeshire, but would not be able to continue working as an arborist after losing his driving licence.

“It is his dream job, he has loved the work he has carried out for that company.”

The court heard that Innes spent his weekends offering his skills at reduced rates to the elderly and disabled. A character reference was handed to the bench from the family of a disabled child who had been assisted by Innes with their trips to Cardiff in his spare time.

Mr Webb said: “He loves Pembrokeshire and is trying to put something back into the community. So he loses a substantial amount today.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity and 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.