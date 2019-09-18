Reports are coming in of a major incident at Fishguard Harbour.

According to eyewitness reports, coastguards and Border Force officers are currently at the harbour, alongside a heavy police presence.

Fishguard Lifeboat launched at 9.48 this morning (Wednesday). It is understood the lifeboat accompanied another vessel, reportedly a fishing boat, back to the port.

The Western Telegraph is currently waiting for a statement from Dyfed-Powys police.

