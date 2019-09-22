38 RUNNERS took part in Milford Waterfront’s inaugural parkrun on Saturday, September 7.

Parkrun organises free, timed five kilometre runs for all abilities in over 600 locations around the world, all taking place at 9am every Saturday morning.

The Milford Waterfront parkrun takes place at Mackerel Quay each week and, like all parkruns, it is free to take part after an initial registration on the parkrun website.

The newest parkrun location offers a great opportunity to enjoy fantastic views of the Milford Haven Waterway.

Many of the 38 at the first Milford Waterfront parkrun were on holiday in the local area, and most enjoyed a post-run coffee at Foam, located close to the finish line.

Karen Lewis, tourism manager for Milford Waterfront enjoyed the first event: “This is something we have been working on with lots of help from other Event Directors including Jon Phillips and Laurence Worth, and we are all really proud that the first parkrun had such a great turn out.

“We really wanted to bring something different to Milford Waterfront and it’s going to be great to see everyone out every Saturday morning.

“Participants of all abilities can take part, and children in buggies and dogs on leads are also welcome guests with participating runners.

“We’re always on the lookout for volunteers to help marshal the events too, so please get in touch if you’d like to get involved. We look forward to seeing the event grow in popularity.”

There is free parking close to the start/finish. To register for the parkrun please go to: parkrun.org.uk/register/

If you would like to volunteer, please email: milfordwaterfront@parkrun.com