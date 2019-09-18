Last night’s Great British Bake Off contestants – including Tenby’s Michelle Evans-Fecci – were curdling with the stress of the first-ever Dairy Week.

There was a scary moment for Michelle when she broke a plate stand after confessing earlier on in the show that she was starting to tremble.

Posting on Instagram afterwards, she said: “The pressure of the tent does the weirdest of things to you!!”

However Michelle, 35, once again served up the goods to keep her place in the contest.

In the Signature section, judge Prue Leith praised the ‘really beautiful’ appearance of the meringue kisses which topped her Homely Rhubarb Cake, but was not so keen on its texture, describing it as ‘claggy in the middle’.

The Technical challenge saw contestants baking Maids of Honour, a lemon curd, curd cheese and rough puff pastry tart favoured by Henry VIII.

Michelle took a fifth place in this section and then went on to stay safe in the Showstopper section for Indian celebration sweets, despite judge Paul Hollywood not being impressed with a rice pudding filling in one of her creations.

The title of Star Baker – claimed by Michelle in the programme’s first week – went to Steph, while the oldest contestant, Phil, was eliminated.

Michelle can be seen in next Tuesday’s Great British Bake Off at 8pm, where the theme is The Roaring Twenties.