The firefighter who tragically lost his life in a boat collision off Neyland yesterday has been named as Josh Gardener.

Mr Gardener, 35, from Milford Haven, died while taking part in a training exercise.

Mr Gardener was a serving firefighter with the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Superintendent Ross Evans, Pembrokeshire Divisional Commander, said: “Specialist officers are continuing to support the family at this very difficult time and our thoughts remain with them and with his colleagues at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“We are working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Board to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death."

Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene following reports of a collision involving two fire brigade vessels during a training exercise on the waterway at around 11.30am on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019. One other firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is continuing.

Anyone who was in the Cleddau waterway area, between Lawrenny and Neyland, sometime between 10.30am and noon on Tuesday, September, 17 and has any information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by phoning 101 and quoting reference DP-20190917-101.

A gofundme has been set up in Mr Gardener's memory aims to help his family "through an unspeakably painful time."

Sion Parry and Phil Howe who set up the fundraiser said: "This page was created in Memory of Josh Gardener, who tragically passed away in an accident while on exercise with the fire service, on September 17. A job he always wanted to do, and loved to the fullest, in the same way he lived the rest of his life."

The gofundme can be found here.