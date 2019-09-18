A terrified woman was hit by glass when she fled to a neighbour’s house after being assaulted by her estranged husband.

Nathan Alan Daines, of Waterloo Road, Hakin, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentencing on Wednesday, September 11.

Danies, 31, previously pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and harassment.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Daines was captured on CCTV grabbing his wife in a local nightclub and shoving her into the stage on June 16.

He then took a taxi to the former matrimonial home and his wife found him in the kitchen when she returned home.

Daines pushed her to the floor, grabbed her and threw her across the kitchen.

He took hold of her again and pinned her down onto the stairs, putting his hand around her throat.

The woman managed to kick him in the testicles and ran to a neighbour’s house.

Her neighbour described her as looking ‘absolutely terrified’, and Daines tried to force the door open as he closed it.

He then broke a window with such force that glass shards travelled across the room and hit the woman in her arm causing it to bleed.

Daines was found to have made a number of abusive and threatening texts and calls when his wife turned her phone back on.

The court heard Daines claimed his wife had punched him five or six times during the altercation, but this was disputed.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Daines pleaded guilty to the charges on the basis that his actions went beyond reasonable self-defence in the house.

“She was very, very unhappy with him for what happened in the night club and there was a fracas.

“This is an emotional matter as far as he is concerned, it follows the break-up of his marriage.”

Magistrates imposed a 24-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £355 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

A three-year restraining order was granted, prohibiting Daines from contacting his wife, loitering within 100 metres of her home or going to the Lord Kitchener Hotel.