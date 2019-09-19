Environmental protesters have this morning blocked roads to the Valero Pembroke Refinery.

There are very long queues as traffic attempts to make its way to the site.

Police are at the scene.

Protesters are reported to have chained themselves together to prevent entry to the refinery.

A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Pembrokeshire said: "XR Pembrokeshire is not involved in the ongoing protest at Valero, but supports the protesters efforts to highlight our continued reliance on fossil fuels and the slow action by governments in responding to the very real climate emergency.

"We are not calling for workers at Valero to lose their jobs, which would be very damaging to the local economy. We would support a phased move to green energy without causing mass redundancies."

There are nine protesters taking part in the action.

One said: "We are doing this out of frustration at the complete inaction of government to do anything to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."